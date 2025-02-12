TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.11. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.54 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

