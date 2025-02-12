TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,839,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,407.1% in the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 559,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 536,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading

DFAX opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

