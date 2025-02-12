TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,049 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

