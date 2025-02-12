Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

