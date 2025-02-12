The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 381.8% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 381.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

About The Bidvest Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.