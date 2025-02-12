The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 381.8% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 381.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.
About The Bidvest Group
