The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $291.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

