The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

