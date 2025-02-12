The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

