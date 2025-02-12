Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 2,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 1,527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

