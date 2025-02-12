TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Sells C$36,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of TNR Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.
TNR Gold Price Performance
TNR remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,573. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. TNR Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 target price on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Featured Articles
