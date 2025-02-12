TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Sells C$36,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of TNR Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

TNR Gold Price Performance

TNR remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,573. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. TNR Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 target price on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About TNR Gold

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.