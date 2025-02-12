Top 5G Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in developing, producing, or implementing technology related to 5G wireless networks. These stocks can include telecommunications companies, equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and other businesses that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G technology. Investors may look to 5G stocks as a way to capitalize on the growth potential of the 5G industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 114,153,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,539,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. 9,424,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,348,385. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.58. 2,093,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,896. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $148.41 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.47.

