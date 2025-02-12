Top Transportation Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Uber Technologies, BigBear.ai, Vertiv, Chevron, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies within the transportation industry, including airlines, railways, trucking companies, and logistics firms. These companies are involved in the movement of people, goods, and raw materials, and their stock prices can be influenced by factors such as fuel prices, regulatory changes, and economic trends. Investors often look to transportation stocks as indicators of overall economic health and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,978,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,817,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,866,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,620,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.48. 6,297,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,893. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $283.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,525. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Further Reading