TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.43 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 35.510-37.430 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $35.51-37.43 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,362.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,100.86 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

