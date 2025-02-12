Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 30.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.20.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

