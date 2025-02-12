U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 349.4% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
U Power Price Performance
Shares of UCAR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 43,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. U Power has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.83.
About U Power
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.