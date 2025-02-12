U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 349.4% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UCAR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 43,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. U Power has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

