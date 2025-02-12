U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Updated Prefeasibility Study Results

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) recently released details of its updated pre-feasibility study for the CK Gold Project in Wyoming, as well as plans for a conference call to review the study results. The company unveiled robust economic indicators following advancements in engineering studies and permitting activities.

Key highlights from the pre-feasibility study include an average gold equivalent production of 1,112,000 ounces over the mine life, a base case Net Present Value (NPV) of $459 million (pre-tax) with an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 36.0%, and all-in sustaining costs of $937 per AuEq ounce. Initial capital requirements are noted at $277 million, supporting an eight-year mine life. Additionally, the study outlines various optimization opportunities to enhance project economics.

The project also demonstrates significant mineral reserves, with 1.672 million AuEq ounces supporting an eight-year mine life and ten years of processing. Furthermore, the study indicates potential for additional revenue streams through the commercialization of aggregate produced from mine waste.

The company plans to expedite the transition to a feasibility study by the end of 2025, supported by key groundwork already in place to streamline the process. Exploration potential to expand resources and potentially increase production is also on the agenda for U.S. Gold Corp.

CEO George Bee expressed satisfaction with the study results, detailing plans for optimization to advance the project rapidly and return the focus to exploration in its portfolio. Cash flow projections and sensitivity analyses based on varying metal prices were also highlighted in the report. The company aims to leverage optimization opportunities to shorten pre-production timelines and reduce capital costs during construction.

The detailed report can be accessed on U.S. Gold Corp.’s website. Interested parties can join a webinar set for February 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the study in more detail.

The information, including forward-looking statements in this report, is based on the company’s current outlook and market conditions. Detailed financial statements and exhibit filings are available for review. U.S. Gold Corp. remains committed to efficient development strategies and maximizing the potential of the CK Gold Project.

For further details and inquiries, please visit the company’s official website or contact U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations to access the comprehensive technical and financial reports.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

