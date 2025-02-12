Union Pacific (UNP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently:

2/3/2025 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $266.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $266.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $253.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31.

Get Union Pacific Co alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.