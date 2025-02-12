Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

