Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $759.7 million. Upwork also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,128,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,649. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. Research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $73,213.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,221.23. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $464,067.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,098,823.73. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,877 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

