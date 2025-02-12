Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 209,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,367. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $5,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,350.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

