Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 73.4% in January

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of USIO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 112,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,307. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the third quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

