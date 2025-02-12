Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 86,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $142.12 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

