Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
