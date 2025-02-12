Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.