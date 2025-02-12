Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Value Partners Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

