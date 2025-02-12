Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Datadog by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $4,531,757.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 777,586 shares of company stock valued at $111,444,979. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

