Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000.

VGT stock opened at $628.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $629.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

