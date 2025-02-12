Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $628.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

