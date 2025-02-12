Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $69,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,169,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,196,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

