Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

VCIT stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

