Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.