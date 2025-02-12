Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $274.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

