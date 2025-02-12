Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

