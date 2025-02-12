Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Cut by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.65 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.