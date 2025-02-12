Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.99 and a 52 week high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $504.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.