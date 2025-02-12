Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83, Zacks reports. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Ventas updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.460 EPS.

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VTR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 3,215,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,319. Ventas has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

