Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83, Zacks reports. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Ventas updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.460 EPS.
Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE VTR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 3,215,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,319. Ventas has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
