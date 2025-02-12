Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 165309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

