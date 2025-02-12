Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the January 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Verbio Stock Performance
Shares of Verbio stock remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Verbio has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.
Verbio Company Profile
