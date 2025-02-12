Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

About Versus Systems

NASDAQ VS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 16,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Further Reading

