Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the January 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
