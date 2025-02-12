Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

