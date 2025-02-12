Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 7.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE C opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.