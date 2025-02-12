Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Financial Contrast

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -35.53% -31.97% Vir Biotechnology -678.40% -36.71% -31.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tectonic Therapeutic and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 5 1 3.17 Vir Biotechnology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.59%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 284.05%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Tectonic Therapeutic.

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and Vir Biotechnology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($5.89) -5.41 Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 14.49 -$615.06 million ($3.92) -2.31

Tectonic Therapeutic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Tectonic Therapeutic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV). The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune, LLC; collaboration with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A, as well as license agreement with Sanofi for three clinical-stage masked T-cell engagers (TCEs) and exclusive use of the protease-cleavable masking platform for oncology and infectious diseases. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

