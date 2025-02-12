WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WAM Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

