Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

