Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $50,597,609. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $431.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $434.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.37, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.