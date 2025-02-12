Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 135,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 112,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Waterdrop Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $493.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.25.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waterdrop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.