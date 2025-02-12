Wayne Wasechek Sells 1,293 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 405,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 159.43 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

