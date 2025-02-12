West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 110,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 83,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.