WEX (WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter. WEX has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 14.650-15.250 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WEX opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX has a 1 year low of $146.03 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

