Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.
