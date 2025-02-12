Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Williams Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-2.180 EPS.
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %
WMB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,957,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,908. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Williams Companies
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.