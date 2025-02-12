Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Zacks reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Williams Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-2.180 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

WMB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,957,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,908. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

